IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) CEO Peter Hume Chapman Sells 7,304 Shares of Stock

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 7,304 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $32,356.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 458,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,315.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

IonQ Price Performance

IonQ stock opened at $4.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $838.13 million, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.30. IonQ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $18.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IonQ

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in IonQ in the second quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 163.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of IonQ during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of IonQ during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IonQ during the first quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IonQ Company Profile

Separately, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of IonQ from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

