IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) CTO Jungsang Kim Sells 2,892 Shares

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) CTO Jungsang Kim sold 2,892 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $12,811.56. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,571,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,111,713.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

IonQ Stock Performance

IONQ opened at $4.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.30. IonQ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $18.85. The firm has a market cap of $838.13 million, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.50.

Get IonQ alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark reduced their target price on IonQ from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IonQ Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONQ. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in IonQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in IonQ by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in IonQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in IonQ by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,766,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,054,000 after buying an additional 160,077 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in IonQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,478,000. 62.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.