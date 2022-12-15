IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) CTO Jungsang Kim Sells 2,892 Shares

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) CTO Jungsang Kim sold 2,892 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $12,811.56. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,571,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,111,713.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
IonQ Stock Performance
IONQ opened at $4.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.30. IonQ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $18.85. The firm has a market cap of $838.13 million, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.50.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Benchmark reduced their target price on IonQ from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
IonQ Company Profile
IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IonQ (IONQ)
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
- Will WhatsApp Partnership Boost MercadoLibre’s Earnings?
- 3 Mid-Caps That Could Double in 2023
- Mullen Automotive Shares Jump After Signing New Partner
Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.