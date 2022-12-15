Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. decreased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 4,476.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 90,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 88,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,370,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,910,191.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,336,250 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRSP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.44.

Shares of CRSP traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.90. 30,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,477,973. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.46. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $86.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.70.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.06. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,831.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 million. On average, analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.23 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

