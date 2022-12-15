Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $3.17 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,745,224,000 after purchasing an additional 663,885 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,354,582,000 after buying an additional 992,608 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 51.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,484,176,000 after buying an additional 6,861,936 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 15.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,926,000 after buying an additional 422,355 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,019,000 after buying an additional 98,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. Citigroup boosted their price target on Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.67.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $5.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $228.70. 69,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,291,480. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $239.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.82. The firm has a market cap of $119.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

