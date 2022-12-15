Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Has $518,000 Stock Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 31.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 57.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.4% during the second quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 7,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 802,187 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,364,000 after purchasing an additional 127,074 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:MMP traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.16. 31,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,371. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.46. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $43.58 and a 12 month high of $54.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 55.55% and a net margin of 34.72%. The firm had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.97 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $1.0475 dividend. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 80.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMP has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Magellan Midstream Partners

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director James R. Montague sold 2,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $154,519.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,825.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Further Reading

