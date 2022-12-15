Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 1,344 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. decreased its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide makes up 1.1% of Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 35.7% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,366 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $285,000. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Argus lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded down $1.89 on Thursday, reaching $78.36. 27,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,437,759. The firm has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.35 and its 200-day moving average is $72.85. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $62.49 and a one year high of $88.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

