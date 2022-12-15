Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 185 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,153 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 55.8% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 75.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 83.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Target to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.25.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $6.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $145.95. The company had a trading volume of 117,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,789,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.07. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

