Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) EVP Deborah Marson Sells 1,125 Shares

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $62,043.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,921.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Deborah Marson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 9th, Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $56,452.50.

On Tuesday, October 18th, Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of IRM traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,348,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,530. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $41.67 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iron Mountain

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRM. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 63.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,038,000. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on IRM. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

