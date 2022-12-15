iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) is Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s Largest Position

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,633 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 9.4% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $10,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 431.6% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 153,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,587,000 after acquiring an additional 124,768 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 732.2% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 168.1% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 58.1% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 26,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after buying an additional 9,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of STIP stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.13. 7,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,074. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.04 and a fifty-two week high of $106.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.17 and its 200-day moving average is $99.41.

