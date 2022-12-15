iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stock Position Raised by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 2,227.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 362,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 346,827 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $37,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLT traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,879,855. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.20. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.85 and a twelve month high of $151.02.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.244 per share. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.