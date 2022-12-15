iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Bell Bank’s 2nd Largest Position

Bell Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,143,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,081 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 14.4% of Bell Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bell Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $112,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

BATS IEFA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.51. 12,354,941 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.05. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

