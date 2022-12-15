iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,847 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 4.9% of LVZ Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $28,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 33,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 34,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $99.60. 212,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,386,458. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $114.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.44.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

