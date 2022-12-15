iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stake Cut by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 961,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,445 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.4% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned about 0.14% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $53,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 14,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 69,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $811,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 159,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,971,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $67.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.70. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $80.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

