iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 140,100 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the November 15th total of 191,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.8 days.
iShares MSCI UAE ETF Stock Performance
Shares of UAE traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.92. 550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,434. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.48 and its 200-day moving average is $15.85. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $19.40.
iShares MSCI UAE ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI UAE ETF
