iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 140,100 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the November 15th total of 191,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.8 days.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of UAE traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.92. 550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,434. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.48 and its 200-day moving average is $15.85. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $19.40.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI UAE ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAE. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $369,000.

