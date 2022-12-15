iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Position Boosted by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,388 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 3.8% of Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Telemus Capital LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $36,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of IWB stock traded down $5.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $213.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,985. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $212.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.84. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

