iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Position Trimmed by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,411,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.4% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $6,246,000.

IWM opened at $180.19 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $227.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

