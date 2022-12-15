iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Stock Position Boosted by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,194 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF comprises approximately 8.9% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.70% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $29,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 27,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $128.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.88. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $114.66 and a 12 month high of $176.10.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

