iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $10.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $389.45. The company had a trading volume of 308,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,262,964. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $387.32 and a 200 day moving average of $393.20.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

