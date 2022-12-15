iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Raised by HighTower Trust Company N.A.

HighTower Trust Company N.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 303.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,867 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $8.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $390.83. 96,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,262,964. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $482.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $387.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $393.20.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

