iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Increased by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,874 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

IVV traded down $9.89 on Thursday, hitting $389.71. 316,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,262,964. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $387.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $393.20.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

