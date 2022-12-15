J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SJM. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.00.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $154.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.09. J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $119.82 and a fifty-two week high of $156.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.57.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 20,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

