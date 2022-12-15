JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCNEW) Short Interest Update

JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCNEW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the November 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Price Performance

HCNEW stock remained flat at $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.24. JAWS Hurricane Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $1.30.

Institutional Trading of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCNEW. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition by 142.6% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 681,518 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition by 176.3% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 310,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 197,822 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP increased its position in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition by 31.6% during the first quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 156,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter.

