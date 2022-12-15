Jeffrey J. Jones II Sells 18,009 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Stock

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 18,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $758,358.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,707,411.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

H&R Block Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE HRB traded down $1.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,630,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,772. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $48.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.10 and its 200 day moving average is $40.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.60.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 613.29% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $179.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

HRB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of H&R Block from $22.60 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block in the second quarter worth $260,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in H&R Block by 2,075.6% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 32,151 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in H&R Block by 204,740.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in H&R Block by 2.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

About H&R Block

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.