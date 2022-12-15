Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Short Interest Update

Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,932,100 shares, a growth of 83.5% from the November 15th total of 1,053,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 488,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Jervois Global Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of Jervois Global stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.21. 478,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,482. Jervois Global has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.34.

Jervois Global Company Profile

Jervois Global Limited explores for and evaluates mineral properties in the United States, Brazil, Finland, Australia, and internationally. The company explores for cobalt, nickel, copper, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Idaho Cobalt Operations project located in the state of Idaho; the São Miguel Paulista nickel cobalt refinery in São Paulo, Brazil; and the Nico Young nickel-cobalt deposits in New South Wales.

