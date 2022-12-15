Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Short Interest Update

Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,932,100 shares, a growth of 83.5% from the November 15th total of 1,053,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 488,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Jervois Global Trading Down 6.4 %
Shares of Jervois Global stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.21. 478,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,482. Jervois Global has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.34.
Jervois Global Company Profile
