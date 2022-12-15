Jet Protocol (JET) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $38.90 Million

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $38.90 million and approximately $69,875.22 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00013526 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005699 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00035786 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00043307 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005694 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00020123 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00236171 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003653 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.02298005 USD and is down -1.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $67,610.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

