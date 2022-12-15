JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Trading 3.1% Higher

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.60 and last traded at $51.50. 1,726 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,168,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. HSBC began coverage on JinkoSolar in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

JinkoSolar Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.12 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 4.59%. As a group, analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JKS. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in JinkoSolar in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in JinkoSolar in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,543,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

Featured Articles

