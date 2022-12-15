John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th.

John Bean Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 7.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect John Bean Technologies to earn $5.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.7%.

NYSE:JBT opened at $90.43 on Thursday. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $81.59 and a fifty-two week high of $163.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.46.

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $555.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on John Bean Technologies to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. William Blair cut John Bean Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on John Bean Technologies from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on John Bean Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $29,205.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,551,015.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other John Bean Technologies news, CEO Brian A. Deck acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $90.91 per share, for a total transaction of $136,365.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,650,430.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $29,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,551,015.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 900 shares of company stock valued at $84,102. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 14.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $345,000.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

