John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 185 at Morgan Stanley

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from GBX 218 ($2.67) to GBX 185 ($2.27) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WDGJF. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 180 ($2.21) to GBX 165 ($2.02) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised John Wood Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered John Wood Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 262 ($3.21) to GBX 237 ($2.91) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, HSBC upgraded John Wood Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, John Wood Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

John Wood Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS WDGJF remained flat at $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,822. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1.80. John Wood Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40.

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.

