Johnson Controls International plc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th.

Johnson Controls International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Johnson Controls International has a payout ratio of 39.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Johnson Controls International to earn $3.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.3%.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of JCI stock opened at $66.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $81.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 11.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $527,780.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $527,780.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at $787,436.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,435,000. TPG GP A LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 36.5% in the second quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 1,964,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,042,000 after purchasing an additional 525,510 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 56.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,363,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,095,000 after purchasing an additional 492,806 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 6,261.9% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 493,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,359,000 after purchasing an additional 485,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 24.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,089,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,023,000 after acquiring an additional 404,842 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.