JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €11.00 Price Target for ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($11.58) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PSM. Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($10.53) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($14.74) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.20 ($6.53) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.50 ($6.84) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €8.50 ($8.95) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Price Performance

Shares of ETR:PSM opened at €7.84 ($8.25) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is €8.18. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52 week low of €6.44 ($6.78) and a 52 week high of €14.67 ($15.44). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.25.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

