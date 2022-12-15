JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Price Target to GBX 1,823

Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,760 ($21.59) to GBX 1,823 ($22.37) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

MONDY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Mondi from GBX 2,100 ($25.76) to GBX 1,800 ($22.08) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Mondi from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Mondi from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondi presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,780.75.

Mondi Stock Performance

MONDY stock opened at $36.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.24. Mondi has a 52 week low of $29.34 and a 52 week high of $53.71.

About Mondi

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

