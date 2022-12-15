JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) is Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s Largest Position

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,241 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 7.6% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned about 0.14% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $18,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. LVZ Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 213.1% in the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 14,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 46,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 87.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 28,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 13,222 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,855. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.13. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $63.67.

