JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust (LON:JII) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $834.64

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc (LON:JII – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 834.64 ($10.24) and traded as high as GBX 846 ($10.38). JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 838 ($10.28), with a volume of 207,382 shares changing hands.

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 835 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 808.86. The company has a market cap of £632.04 million and a P/E ratio of 653.97. The company has a current ratio of 24.18, a quick ratio of 20.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

