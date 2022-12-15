JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB) Shares Bought by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.72% of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPMB. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 195.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 690,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,008,000 after acquiring an additional 456,620 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 700.4% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 99,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after buying an additional 86,777 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $1,297,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $231,000.

JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JPMB opened at $39.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.33. JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.24 and a fifty-two week high of $48.49.

