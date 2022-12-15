Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Short Interest Update

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 112.3% from the November 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Julius Bär Gruppe Price Performance

Julius Bär Gruppe stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.72. 39,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,189. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88. Julius Bär Gruppe has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JBAXY shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 58 to CHF 59 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 62 to CHF 63 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Julius Bär Gruppe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.63.

About Julius Bär Gruppe

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Americas, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

