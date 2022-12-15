JUNO (JUNO) Price Tops $1.37 on Major Exchanges

JUNO (JUNO) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 15th. Over the last week, JUNO has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. JUNO has a market cap of $89.62 million and approximately $403,262.41 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUNO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.37 or 0.00007894 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUNO Coin Profile

JUNO was first traded on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 65,182,866 coins. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. JUNO’s official website is junochain.com. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork.

Buying and Selling JUNO

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

