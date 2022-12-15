K2 Gold (CVE:KTO) Stock Price Up 4%

K2 Gold Co. (CVE:KTO – Get Rating) rose 4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 105,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 61,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

K2 Gold Stock Up 4.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.15. The firm has a market cap of C$8.43 million and a P/E ratio of -5.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About K2 Gold

K2 Gold Corporation, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold exploration projects in Canada and the United States. The company's flagship property is the Mojave Gold project that covers an area of approximately 5,780 hectares located in California. It also holds interest in The Wels property comprising 350 contiguous quartz claims covering an area of 7200 hectares located in the southwestern Yukon.

