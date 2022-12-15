Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.13.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KPTI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karyopharm Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,456,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 23.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 9,831 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $394,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 160,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Down 2.3 %

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

NASDAQ KPTI opened at $3.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of -0.11. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $14.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.03.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

