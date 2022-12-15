Kava 24-Hour Volume Tops $74.69 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. During the last week, Kava has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Kava has a market capitalization of $301.11 million and approximately $74.69 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can currently be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00004943 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00076129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00054462 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001218 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00009179 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00022776 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000238 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 349,797,429 tokens and its circulating supply is 349,792,794 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

