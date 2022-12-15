Kempner Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,084 Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,084 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,685 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,749 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,595 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $19,902,000 after acquiring an additional 29,852 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PXD shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $261.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $2.25 on Thursday, hitting $222.87. 26,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,533,817. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $53.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $166.97 and a 12-month high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 31.82%. Analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $5.71 dividend. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

