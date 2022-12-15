Kempner Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,587 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,687 shares during the period. FedEx comprises about 2.4% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 8.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,688 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $8,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $3.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $174.37. 35,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,788,221. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.48. The firm has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $266.79.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.97%.

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Stephens lowered their price target on FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FedEx from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FedEx in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.52.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

