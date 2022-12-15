Kempner Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 75,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in V.F. by 27.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,762,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,578,614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021,816 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in V.F. by 16.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,337 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in V.F. by 13.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,557,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $908,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,177 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in V.F. by 29.2% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,628,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $433,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the first quarter worth approximately $83,806,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VFC shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on V.F. from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on V.F. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on V.F. from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on V.F. from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

V.F. Stock Down 3.2 %

In related news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian purchased 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V.F. stock traded down $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $27.15. 143,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,209,372. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $26.46 and a 12-month high of $76.61. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.39.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). V.F. had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 188.89%.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.