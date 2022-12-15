Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Price Target Cut to €620.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €690.00 ($726.32) to €620.00 ($652.63) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PPRUY. Societe Generale cut their price target on Kering from €715.00 ($752.63) to €690.00 ($726.32) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kering from €700.00 ($736.84) to €520.00 ($547.37) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays downgraded Kering from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Kering from €900.00 ($947.37) to €610.00 ($642.11) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Kering from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $679.11.

Get Kering alerts:

Kering Price Performance

PPRUY traded down $2.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,208. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Kering has a twelve month low of $41.30 and a twelve month high of $84.02.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.