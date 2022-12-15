Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.73

Shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.73 and last traded at $8.67, with a volume of 66490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.26.

Get Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.0868 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.63%.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swim diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, cream and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; beauty products, including bar soaps, liquid hand soaps, foaming liquid soaps, liquid body washes, micellar water, and makeup removing wipes; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, and prefolded products for adults.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.