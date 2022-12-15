KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZW) Short Interest Update

KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the November 15th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

KINS Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of KINS Technology Group stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 52,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,519. KINS Technology Group has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07.

