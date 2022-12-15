KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KREF. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE KREF opened at $15.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 309.42, a current ratio of 309.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.96. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $22.44.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.91%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 273.02%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,434,000. Claybrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 134,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 25,775 shares during the period. Finally, JRM Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 665,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,717,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

(Get Rating)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.