KlayUniverse (KUT) Price Up 39.1% Over Last 7 Days

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. KlayUniverse has a market cap of $3.86 million and $1,590.60 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KlayUniverse has traded up 39.1% against the US dollar. One KlayUniverse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0702 or 0.00000404 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $902.99 or 0.05204354 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.11 or 0.00502038 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,161.54 or 0.29748355 BTC.

KlayUniverse Profile

KlayUniverse’s genesis date was June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KlayUniverse is klayuniverse.com.

KlayUniverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.0694597 USD and is up 14.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,572.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KlayUniverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KlayUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

