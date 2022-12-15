Komodo (KMD) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $711,946.10

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00001167 BTC on major exchanges. Komodo has a total market cap of $27.45 million and $711,946.10 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.96 or 0.00264051 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00084560 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00059030 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002190 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003110 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000219 BTC.
Komodo Coin Profile
Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 135,189,055 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.
Komodo Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
