Komodo (KMD) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $711,946.10

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00001167 BTC on major exchanges. Komodo has a total market cap of $27.45 million and $711,946.10 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.96 or 0.00264051 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00084560 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00059030 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003110 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 135,189,055 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

