KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS KPTSF remained flat at $7.66 on Thursday. KP Tissue has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $8.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average is $8.05.

KPTSF has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

