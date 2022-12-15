Krilogy Financial LLC Buys 1,872 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $43.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $51.92.

